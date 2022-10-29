Comparing CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.28% 5.75% CURO Group -9.30% -15.53% -1.05%

Risk and Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00 CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and CURO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 175.11%. CURO Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.73%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than CompoSecure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and CURO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.48 $13.51 million N/A N/A CURO Group $817.84 million 0.25 $59.33 million ($2.36) -2.14

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Summary

CURO Group beats CompoSecure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

