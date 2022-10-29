Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the September 30th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. 90,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,817. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CODYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($65.31) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

