Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.55–$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.03. 4,596,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,446. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $408.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

