Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 34,414,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,212,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

