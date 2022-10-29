Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 150,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,404,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

