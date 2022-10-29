Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Short Interest Update

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Colicity Trading Down 33.0 %

Shares of COLIW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065. Colicity has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Get Colicity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Colicity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colicity stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 211,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.