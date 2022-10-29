Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.