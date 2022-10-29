CoinLoan (CLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $167,542.00

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $79.11 million and approximately $167,542.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $15.82 or 0.00076854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

