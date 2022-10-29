CoinEx Token (CET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $177.19 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $177.19 million and approximately $388,900.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.84 or 0.31973333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012482 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

