Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Cogent Communications worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.25%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.