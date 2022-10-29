Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Seafarer Capital Partners LLC

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 819,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA makes up 19.6% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $45,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.