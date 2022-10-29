Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Seafarer Capital Partners LLC

Seafarer Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 819,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA makes up 19.6% of Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $45,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of KOF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.