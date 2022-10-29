Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.3398 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $974,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.