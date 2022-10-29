Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Down 0% This Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $85.29 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

