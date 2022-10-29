Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.