Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 74 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Trading Up 2.4 %

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

NYSE SPGI opened at $326.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.59 and a 200-day moving average of $347.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

