Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 50,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

