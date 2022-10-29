Citigroup Trims Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Target Price to $10.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Xerox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $12.00.

Xerox stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

