Citigroup Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $44.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

