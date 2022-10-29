Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned about 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNNB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.79.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 4.30%.

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

