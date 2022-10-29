CIBC Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.28.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.69. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.67. The company has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

