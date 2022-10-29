Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 281,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $788.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.12%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

