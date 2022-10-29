Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,792 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

