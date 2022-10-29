Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after buying an additional 1,133,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.