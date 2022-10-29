Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.