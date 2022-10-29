Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $46.95 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

