Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $329.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.73.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.