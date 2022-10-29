Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,451 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IWS opened at $105.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.