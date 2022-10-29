Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Chemomab Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,784. The company has a market cap of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

