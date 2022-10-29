Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CLAY stock remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Friday. 9,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

