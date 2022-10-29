Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $33,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 170,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.28.

CHTR opened at $368.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

