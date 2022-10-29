Channing Global Advisors LLC Buys 728 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

