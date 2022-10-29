CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CENAQ Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 621,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Context Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CENAQ Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 91,062 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CENAQ Energy by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 702,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

CENAQ Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CENQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,690. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

CENAQ Energy Company Profile

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

