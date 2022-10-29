CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.30 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $116.58 million and $17.30 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,586.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00044700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021910 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.1294816 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,708,831.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.