Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

CRPOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $44.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.76. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.61.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 26.86%.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

