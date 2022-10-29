CDbio Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.00 Billion (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, CDbio has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $405,225.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00014596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CDbio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,652.84 or 0.31902055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012460 BTC.

CDbio Token Profile

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. CDbio’s official website is www.cdbio.global.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.