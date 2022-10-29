CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $99.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 97.00 to 78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

CD Projekt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

