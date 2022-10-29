Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 688,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBIO remained flat at $0.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 158,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 126.39% and a negative net margin of 1,200.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from Catalyst Biosciences’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 335,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.