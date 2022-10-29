Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Castor Maritime Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CTRM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,312. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Castor Maritime Company Profile
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castor Maritime (CTRM)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.