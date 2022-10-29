Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRMGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Castor Maritime Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CTRM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,312. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 18.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.