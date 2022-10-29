Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Castor Maritime Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CTRM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,312. Castor Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 18.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

