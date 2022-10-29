Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CWST has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CWST opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $5,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

