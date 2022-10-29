Cardinal Capital Management Sells 4,462 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.28% of Caesarstone worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

CSTE stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $320.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $180.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesarstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

