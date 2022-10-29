Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 171 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Lindsay worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $16,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $13,869,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $8,933,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 1,817.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN stock opened at $164.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $171.69.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.