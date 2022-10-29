Cardinal Capital Management Makes New $371,000 Investment in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Preformed Line Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLPC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 125.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $393.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $87.19.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Preformed Line Products news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of Preformed Line Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Preformed Line Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.