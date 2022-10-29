Cardinal Capital Management Increases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after buying an additional 582,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after buying an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 248,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after buying an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $604.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.55 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 17.55%.

About La-Z-Boy

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

