Cardinal Capital Management Has $769,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

