Cardinal Capital Management Has $769,000 Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,632,000 after buying an additional 4,567,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 731,054 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. Finally, Emerging Variant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP now owns 252,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

BSAC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

