Cardinal Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,061 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $96.72 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

