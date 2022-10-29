Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 2,172 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 17.7% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Grifols by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grifols by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €8.00 ($8.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

