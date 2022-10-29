Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 210 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.17.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 4.8 %

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.67 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

