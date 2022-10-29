Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 8.1%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.51. 233,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,675,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
