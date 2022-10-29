Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut Canfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Canfor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. Canfor has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

